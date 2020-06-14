Our quest for the best in local real estate this week bring us to a storybook setting in McLean, where a beautifully designed, Craftsman-infused manor house sits in perfect harmony with mature hardwoods on 2.3 acres.
While the location puts you in close proximity to Interstate 495, Leesburg Pike and Tysons, the setting is bucolic – from your home, you overlook a serene pond surrounded by stately rhododendrons, all on a quiet lane with a gated entrance for privacy.
Three levels of exceptionality await our inspection, with easy traffic flow ensuring wonderful entertaining opportunities as well as full functionality for daily living.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,269,000 by Dianne Van Volkenburg of Long & Foster Real Estate.
From the moment we are ushered into the soaring foyer, the sense of enchantment surrounds us. Rooms are glorious – highlights include the elegant living and dining rooms, the two-story family room, the handsome library and the large kitchen with casual-dining areas. There are a number of fireplaces, accoutrements are marvelous, and you have easy access to the deck.
Upstairs, the generously sized owner’s suite is a perfect respite from a busy day of work or play. Each of the additional bedrooms here is lovely.
Downstairs, the walk-out lower level features a club room, exercise room, media room, fifth bedroom and access to the lower patio, which overlooks the pond in a park-like setting.
Perfect location, grand features. It’s a home that hits all the right chords.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
