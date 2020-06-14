Our never-ending quest for the very best in local real estate this week brings us to a true showplace – a private oasis in historic Maywood, one of North Arlington’s most sought-after communities.
Constructed in 1998 and cared for lovingly by the same owners over the past 22 years, the property represents classic architectural styles coupled with true 21-century, forward-looking layout and features, all designed to accentuate daily living and entertaining in style.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,799,999 by Jennifer Boeke Caterini of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
(As an aside, it is worth noting that the home, while located in Maywood, does not fall under the auspices and restrictions of the local historic district.)
Bathed in the beauty of verdant trees and lush plantings, the home serves up a marvelous curb appeal. The exterior finishes rate a “10” – from the pavered parking/recreation area to the dual flagstone-veneer patios. Being set back from the street, the home offers up an impressive presence for first-time visitors to the neighborhood.
Inside, you’ll find a property that is rarin’ to go when social-distancing gives way to celebratory events, with both great traffic flow and a sense that the exterior mingles with the interior very well.
Red-oak hardwoods on the main and upper levels stand out, room sizes are large, and many spaces (like the living and dining rooms) are bathed in natural sunlight. From the living room and dining room, French doors lead out to patio space, forming an “L” shape perfect for entertaining.
The updated kitchen, located at the rear of the home, was designed with serious chefs in mind, while the large family room provides ample space and opens to the second patio (with a hot tub).
The master retreat is the centerpiece of the second level, with two walk-in closets and a lovely bath. Three additional (large) bedrooms and two full baths are found on this level, as well, with laundry facilities close by.
The fully finished basement features marvelous spaces, while the oversized two-car garage offers a large studio apartment above.
All this, and the location puts you close to shops, entertainment venues and employment centers. And you’re just a single stoplight to the District of Columbia.
It’s a delight, just waiting for you!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
