From the stunning vaulted entrance with crystal chandelier to the exceptional loggia with Corinthian columns and archways that takes you to the pool area and showstopper conservatory with its impressive stone fireplace and walls of glass on three sides, this week’s featured property is a testament to extraordinary design and construction.
The all-brick colonial, built by Yeonas and Ellis, is a standout in The Reserve, one of McLean’s most sought-after addresses.
Three full levels of exceptionality are waiting to greet us, all part of a home that is equally adept at entertaining a crowd and providing the backdrop for rarified family life.
The property, set on a full acre and featuring more than 8,700 square feet of interior space, currently is on the market, listed at $2,870,000 by Tania Hosmer of Keller Williams Realty.
The beautiful marble at our feet as we are welcomed into the home is a sign of things to come. Features are many; some of our personal favorites include:
• The stunning Great Room with its classic fireplace with white mantle and marble surround and five stately windows overlooking the pool.
• The chef’s-caliber kitchen, filled with natural light and featuring a beautiful center island.
• The formal living and dining rooms, each equally impressive.
• The library, featuring handsome hardwood shelving, cabinetry and paneling and more tall windows.
• The loggia, which leads us out to the exceptional pool area, which itself is fenced for privacy and features plenty of room for al-fresco dining in and around the pergola.
• The breathtaking conservatory, unique in every respect.
Upstairs, the master retreat is a delight, with wonderful views, a fireplace, sumptuous bath and plenty of closet space. (Three additional bedrooms are found here, all with sizable walk-in closets and full en-suite bathrooms.)
Downstairs, a large recreation room with fireplace is complemented by a media room, the home’s fifth bedroom, a full bathroom, a climate-controlled wine cellar and a bonus room.
Extraordinary in all respects, this is a standout opportunity.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients. For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703)738-2521.
