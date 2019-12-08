Set on more than 5 acres in the sumptuous Gouldman Acres community of Great Falls (with easy proximity to Springvale Road and Georgetown Pike), this week’s featured property represents an homage to fine living.
Classic luxury combines with contemporary touches throughout three levels of the fully fenced property, which is backed by a rear yard that includes a glorious pool/hot tub area (with waterfall) and large trees adding to the verdant surroundings.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $4,750,000 by Fouad Talout and Pascale Karam of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Exceptional curb appeal gives a foretaste of the features that await as we explore the French-infused architecture. Special touches proliferate, from the wood-beamed vaulted ceilings in the family room and breakfast salon to the updated baths with unique features.
The highlights would fill several pages, but we will do our best to distill the top-of-the-line standout spaces:
• The white gourmet kitchen is both a showplace and a workplace, ready to exceed expectations.
• The main-level owners’ suite offers a bath that would impress Hollywood celebrities, plus access (via a private hall) to the office/library.
• Multiple sets of French doors open to the rear yard, its terraces and the pool area.
• On the second level is a second master retreat, with a marble bath in which to luxuriate.
• The lower “leisure” level is perfect for entertaining, with a wet bar, home cinema, billiards room and 21st-century wine cellar. A den (with full bath) also is part of the lower-level experience.
• A four-car garage, with porte-cochere providing service entry to the kitchen area, stands tall.
• The entire property is professionally landscaped, and there also is a covered terrace for outdoor living and entertaining.
Located at the end of a winding lane, you are guaranteed security and serenity, to go with a property that is ready to serve up the best in 21st-century living.
Truly one to put at the top of any to-do list!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.