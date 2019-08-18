Perfectly placed on a serene cul-de-sac in a sought-after Great Falls neighborhood, this charming colonial is a wonderful property in all respects. But it is when we factor in the exceptional rear of the home that it ascends to showstopper status.
A private oasis to call your own, the fully fenced rear of the home features a resort-style free-form pool, cascading stone waterfall, mature fruit trees, arbor, garden and even an outdoor fireplace, making it the perfect space to entertain (or just enjoy daily living) throughout the year.
We’re sold already, and we haven’t even stepped inside the home to explore its many desirable features!
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,249,000 by Dianne Van Volkenburg of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Located in Timberlake Estates North, the home sits on more than an acre of land and serves up 5,400 square feet of interior space spread across three levels.
Let’s begin at the beginning, as we are greeted in the inviting two-story foyer with its Palladian window and grand staircase, then encouraged to begin our exploration.
The bright living room flows into the copious dining room, a perfect combination.
The renovated, open-concept kitchen and morning area is filled with highlights, and is top-notch in every regard. Meanwhile the grand family room is surrounded by towering Palladian windows and offers an elegant brick gas fireplace. There’s also a rear staircase here.
Tucked off the main traffic flow is the home library, and the main level also is home to a tiled sunroom with French doors leading to the pool area.
The upper level is home to a showstopper master retreat, along with three additional bedrooms and a bonus space that would work well as an upper lounge, exercise room, play room or fifth bedroom.
The fully-finished lower level features a lounge area (with tavern-style wet bar), club room, hobby room, bonus space and plentiful storage.
All this, and we return once again to the extraordinary rear oasis. Just the perfect spot to luxuriate in.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703)738-2521.
