Let’s face it: Most parents have their favorite among a brood of children, even if it’s a distinction they work hard to keep under wraps.
And when it comes to the varied communities of Arlington, we have affection for them all – but we admit to having a special place in our heart for Bellevue Forest. Tucked away from the hubbub, but close to all the amenities, of urban-village living, it is a spot with creative homes on lovely, lively lots.
This week’s featured property offers the opportunity to own what’s been called the “hidden gem” of the community. An updated 1940s-era fieldstone Cape Cod amid verdant surroundings on a cul-de-sac, the home offers spacious surroundings and (something almost unheard of in the vicinity) a three-car garage connected to the home.
The 1998 renovation by renowned architect Thomas French and world-class BOWA Builders complemented the original style perfectly, the result being a property in perfect harmony with its surroundings.
Add to all this a glorious landscaped English garden in the front and a 400-square-foot stone terrace in the back, and you are guaranteed exceptional living – and a perfect place for entertaining in style – all throughout the year.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,650,000 by Chris Fraley of Keller Williams Realty.
The curb appeal showcases a design bathed in the beauty of nature, offering hints at what awaits our exploration of three levels totaling nearly 4,100 square feet of space.
Sunlit rooms are large but still warmheartedly personal, and traffic flow is quite good. Fireplaces are found in the expansive living room and nearly equally large den on the main level.
The renovated master retreat is the centerpiece among the generously sized five bedrooms, featuring his-and-hers closets and a sumptuous bath.
Bonus amenities range from a whole-house generator to lawn-sprinkler system, making this home as attuned to ease of operation as it is to graceful, refined living.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
