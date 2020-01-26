Given the state of the Arlington homes’ market, it’s becoming increasingly a challenge to find properties just from the pre-war era. But imagine if you were presented with the opportunity to own a home – in a prime location – that dates back to the 19th century?
Such is the case with this featured property, which made its debut in 1895 (when Arlington was still “Alexandria County” and very rural). Combined with an expansion in the 1930s and TLC for these many years since, the home evokes a charm of years gone by, with creative spaces for modern living.
Period details include rustic wooden beams, classic fireplaces and the double stairway, and you are located just a mile from Ballston Quarter and Metro, easily accessible given any mode of transportation, including foot- and pedal-power.
The result is a unique property that offers an historic provenance but is not set in a local historic district, providing much more convenient options for continuing renovation work to turn this already glorious space into a true showstopper.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,200,000 by Christine Rich of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Set creatively on the large (nearly 9,700 square feet) lot, the home serves up more than 3,100 square feet of interior space, with a flexible floorplan and a huge walk-up, floored attic as a bonus.
Sometimes, about this point in our profile, we pick out some of our favorite spaces to highlight in bullet format. But with this home, there’s a highlight around nearly every corner. Here goes:
• We receive a welcome in the inviting foyer, and to our right is the enchanting living room, with a wood-burning fireplace and classic flooring augmenting the overall ambiance.
• The stylish dining room is located further back, offering windows on two sides and separate exit to the yard.
• The kitchen area is comfortable, with accoutrements close at hand and standing ready to provide a backdrop for everyone from once-in-a-while cooks to serious chefs.
• A true standout is the large family room, with additional lovely vistas. This will be a highlight of informal living.
• Tucked away off the main traffic flow is a main-level office. It also could serve as a bedroom.
• Upstairs, the master retreat is large and welcoming, with a separate dressing room and adjacent bath. Natural sunlight streams in.
• Four additional bedrooms are found on this level, along with a separate walk-in closet for storage. One of the bedrooms would work well as a game room, providing loving vistas over the rear yard.
• As noted earlier, the attic provides wonderful storage area.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.