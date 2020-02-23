Even if you think you know the lay of the land when it comes to Tower Villas – that exceptional condominium in the heart of Arlington’s urban-village environment – this week’s featured property is almost guaranteed to be a surprise, and a very pleasant one, at that.
It is one of only two units in the building of this floor plan, designed by the builder to please very particular buyers who at the time were downsizing from large single-family homes.
As a result, it is large (more than 2,600 square feet of living space) and offers 72 feet of wrap-around balcony accessed from the living room and two of the home’s three bedrooms.
Plus, you have exceptional storage both in-unit and downstairs, along with two deeded parking spaces. All this, and you are located close to everything from the library and Metro to the farmers’ market and medical professionals.
The result is a home that ranks high on versatility and flexibility, and the bonuses of Tower Villas living (more on that later) are hard to beat.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $999,800 by Carol Temple of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
After a welcoming “hello!” in the foyer, we are ushered into the extraordinary living room, which provides about 600 square feet of living space and, as noted above, the first of four access points to the wrap-around balcony.
The dining room is comfortable, ready to entertain a crowd, while everything is close at hand in the nearby kitchen. (A bonus breakfast room is tucked away nearby).
The master retreat offers plenty of space, with a large walk-in closet (not many condos can compete on that score) and a lovely bath with dual vanities, tub and separate shower. The home offers another full bath, plus powder room.
The two additional bedrooms showcase more versatility for you – one offers great dimensions, lots of light and two sets of sliding-glass doors to the balcony. Plus, there is a laundry center adjacent to the pantry and breakfast room.
Earlier, we briefly touched on the bonuses of Tower Villa living, but it’s time to explore that in more depth.
The single condo fee covers utilities (even basic cable) and provides 24-hour concierge service, not to mention the exceptional and recently updated fitness center. A pool and community room are further bonuses. Plus, you have access to reasonably priced in-unit repairs from the staff of in-house engineers. It doesn’t come much better than that.
Location, space, views, amenities ... it all adds up to the scrumptious opportunity that rarely presents itself. Don’t delay; hop on this today before this someone else lands this delight.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
