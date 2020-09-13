This week’s featured property – an 1,844-square-foot, 2-bedroom/2.5-bath condo in the sky – is sure to have you channeling your inner Eva Gabor (“I just adore a penthouse view!” from “Green Acres.”)
Indeed: With soaring ceilings, a huge rooftop terrace, panoramic views and exclusive elevator key access, this represents high-rise living at its finest.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $895,000 by Ann Wilson of Keller Williams Metro Center.
The opulent feel of the residence is evident when you step through the front door into the lavish foyer. It’s here where you’ll get your first glimpse of the penthouse’s spectacular 360-degree views.
The expansive ceilings and glass doors opening to the rooftop terrace create a cheerful, spacious feel bringing the outside in. The oversized floor-to-ceiling windows are tastefully showcased by custom plantation shutters providing the perfect amount of customizable natural light.
When it’s time to relax, you’ll have your choice of several artfully designed spaces – the living room is the perfect spot to open the terrace doors and unwind while listening to the peaceful sounds of the water feature; the den/office offers beautiful built-in bookshelves, and will be the ideal place to settle in with your favorite book.
Adjoining the den is a to-die-for, fully remodeled eat-in gourmet kitchen, featuring professional-grade appliances and stylish design elements that include a mirrored backsplash, white-wood cabinets and contemporary custom lighting.
The luxurious master bedroom is like your own private dream world, with a wall of sliding glass doors opening to the terrace. The upgraded spa master bath offers the optimal luxury experience with gorgeous custom tile, Asian-style doors, a built-in granite vanity, and (the cherry on the top) a lavish soaking tub with designer hardware. The enormous walk-in closet is awe-inspiring.
An additional sizable bedroom, laundry area and full bath complete this area of the home.
The jewel in the crown is the rooftop terrace with its unparalleled panoramic views. Completely private (there are only two other residences on this level), the outdoor-living space is an entertainer’s dream. From this vantage point, you’ll have a bird’s-eye view of the Pentagon, Alexandria’s Masonic Temple and the Army-Navy Country Club and golf course.
Building amenities are many, including two parking spots permanently reserved for your residence.
This impressive home is convenient to the Pentagon, Metro, high-end shopping and arteries leading to Crystal City, Tysons Corner, D.C. and all airports.
We adore a penthouse view. Don’t you, too?
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
