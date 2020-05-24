Set on an exceptional, flat and verdant corner lot of more than 11,400 square feet in sought-after Lyon Park, this week’s featured property offers the best of all worlds – a pre-war, all-brick colonial that has been updated and remodeled to provide 21st-century elegance and grace.
Four levels of interior space are laid out exceptionally well, providing horizontal and vertical versatility and setting the stage both for entertaining in style and for the comforts of daily living.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,500,000 by Leslie Wilder and Tracy Wilder of 3wilders, McEnearney Associates.
Few homes in Arlington have such commanding curb appeal, with classic lines hinting at what waits inside. The wrought-iron fence, brick retaining wall and flagstone front walk are glorious.
To our left off the main entrance is the large formal living, showcased by a wood-burning fireplace as well as French door that offers access to the screened-in porch overlooking the side and rear yards.
The dining room offers plenty of space, while the updated, ready-to-impress kitchen has quality appliances.
At the rear of the first level is a bedroom, a marvelous option proving the flexibility of the layout.
The first upper level hosts the master retreat and remodeled master bath, plus two additional bedrooms and an updated buddy-bath.
A hallway staircase takes us to the full-standing top floor, where 945 square feet of unfinished space and rough-in plumbing give you marvelous options for the future.
The lower level features a large recreation room with built-in cabinetry, fireplace, recess lights, accent wall (with century-old reclaimed wood from an Old Dominion barn) and study nook. There also are two large unfinished spaces, plus a large laundry room and a stunning full bath.
Add it up, and it’s like a country retreat, yet you are within walking distance to all the amenities of Clarendon.
Options like this never last long. The time to make a move is . . . now!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
