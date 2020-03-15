Our travels to peruse the most exquisite real estate in the area this week take us to Lyon Village, where an extraordinary opportunity awaits inspection.
Set on Key Boulevard – viewed as one of the most sought-after residential streets in the region by Washingtonian magazine – the new-in-2013 Craftsman home was the result of a collaborative effort between GTM Architects and Ventura Group.
Prominently set on a large (8,000-plus-square feet) lot, the home boasts more than 5,400 square feet of exceptionality, serving as the backdrop for gracious daily living and elegant entertaining.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,650,000 by Sheri Grant of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
High-gloss elegance is combined with warmhearted charms; from the moment one steps onto the covered front porch, the custom door (with panes of glass) that opens to bid us welcome serves notice that this is a home with a delightful persona.
Natural sunlight streams in, the room sizes are airy and traffic flow is exceptional, while the craftsmanship is top-notch and exquisite details can be found around every corner.
Coffered ceiling, plantation shutters bracketing the windows, numerous French doors and custom cabinetry further add to the ambiance.
The formal rooms are a visual delight, while family quarters have an appeal all of their own.
Meanwhile, the outdoors is close at hand, with expansive covered porches offering a wonderful backdrop for al-fresco dining or simply enjoying the surroundings of one of Arlington’s most sought-after (and friendly) neighborhoods.
This is a standout, well worthy of earnest consideration.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.