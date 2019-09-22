Our quest for the best in the local real-estate scene this week takes us to the Jamestown Village community (or, more broadly, Rock Spring), where a unique home that began life as a wonderful 1950s design has been updated, expanded and modernized through the years to showcase exceptionality.
Set on a quarter-acre lot, the home started in a more traditional design style, but the current contemporary stylings provide a counterpoint to other mid-century homes that dot the landscape. Our explorations will include three levels of sumptuousness totaling about 3,500 square feet of prime livability.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,199,000 by Anne Cronin and Linda Murphy of McEnearney Associates.
The curb appeal is a delight, with the main yard shaded by a majestic tree.
Our first stop on the main level is the large formal living room, equally at home for family living or entertaining a gathering, with a fireplace at one end adding to the overall sense of élan.
The dining room is a comfortable space, and the kitchen – renovated by the acclaimed team at Cook Architecture – is a visual standout, with everything close at hand.
Two large bedrooms are found on this level, one with a large walk-in closet, and there also is a home office. Perhaps the most invigorating space on this level, however, is the glorious sunroom, with walk-out access to the rear yard.
The second level is home to the master retreat, with a plentiful bedding area, a nice bath and copious closet space, as well as a private 12x10 balcony. This level also is home to a large (36x26) attic space.
The lower level also is awash in opportunities, as it features a family room (with fireplace), wonderfully fun wet bar and nicely sized bedroom with a full bath across the hall. Off the garage is a wine room with a 950-bottle capacity as well as its own WhisperKOOL cooling system.
Set in a picture-perfect neighborhood, the home offers opportunities galore, and is ready for your personal stamp to take it into a new generation. Well worthy of consideration.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
