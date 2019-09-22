Queen Victoria departed this life in 1901, but the architectural style that bears her name – one far more exuberant than Her Majesty was – gives her a certain degree of immortality.
And few homes highlighting Victorian architecture are more impressive than this week’s featured property, located in the bucolic, always-in-fashion Peacock Station community of McLean just south of Old Dominion Drive.
Featuring three levels of high-gloss living complemented by a two-level guest villa, the home showcases elegance at every turn, from welcoming front porches to the exceptional interior space. Outside, the 1.74-acre, lushly landscaped yard features amenities ranging from an outdoor kitchen and fireplace to a hot tub to a sports court.
The end result is a home that exceeds expectations. Even Victoria herself – a woman notorious for the phrase “We are not amused” – would nod in approval.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,998,000 by Laurie Mensing of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Highlights are many, and as we enter the home through either the main or side foyers, note how traffic flows exceptionally well, how natural sunlight streams in, and how much attention has been lavished on accoturements.
The layout is quite impactful, with the living room, family room and dining room in one part, the kitchen and breakfast room occupying the center and the aptly named Great Room (with marvelous vistas) in its own unique area. Several of these rooms proffer walk-out access to the expansive deck.
The luxurious master retreat proves the highlight of the upper level, a compound that includes a fireplace in the bedroom plus separate sitting and dressing rooms, a glorious master bath and copious closet space. Three additional bedrooms, a study loft and laundry facilities are found on this level, too.
Highlights continue on the lower level, featuring a large recreation room with marvelous views plus a fireplace; a game room; exercise room; full bath; and plentiful storage space.
The guest villa is unique, with kitchen facilities on the first level and additional living areas upstairs.
All told, garage space is available for five vehicles, rounding out a delightful and fun abode.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
