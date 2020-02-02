Our travels in search of the best in local real estate this week bring us to the Summer Creek community of Great Falls, where an exceptional new property by the creative team of Gulick Construction awaits our inspection.
Dramatic inside and out, the house showcases designer finishes, exceptional detailing and four-sides brick construction, with an oversized rear deck adding to the ambiance.
All this, and you have the benefit of cul-de-sac living for privacy and serenity.
The property, available immediately, currently is on the market, listed at $2,649,000 by Dianne Van Volkenburg of Long & Foster Real Estate.
We will run out of space in print long before we run out of spaces to highlight, but be assured – the home is open, airy and features wonderful traffic flow on the main level, with sumptuous surroundings upstairs and creative informal spaces on the lower level.
Highlights proliferate from the moment we are welcomed on the porch and escorted into the elegant foyer with its circular staircase.
Room sizes are proportional and the layout is spectacular, with upgrades throughtout. Natural sunlight is plentiful.
The master retreat, set in its own wing of the second level, is a world of rarified luxury, designed to instill serenity. Truly one of the best of its kind available.
Downstairs, the floorplan is flexible, with a plethora of spaces to be used as desired.
It all adds up to an exceptional opportunity. Do not delay – inquire about making it your own today!
(Note: Because this is new construction, photos are of similar model.)
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
