It is with a certain zest that we embark on our quest for some of the area’s top real estate during the fall season. The weather is crisp, the leaves are falling – it should put us all in a “homey” mood.
And this week’s featured property certainly is one to warm hearts. Visually appealing from the outside, this new-for-2019 property offers three levels of sophisticated design inside, and its location in the Bluemont community puts you closet to everything and yet tucked away in an enclave of neighborhorliness.
Natural sunlight streams through the many Low-E Pella windows, and you are guaranteed energy-efficient living with the two-zone heating and cooling system. Plus, you have easy access along the path that takes you to Ballston and the urban-village experience.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,499,000 by Betsy Twigg of McEnearney Associates.
After a hearty welcome on the porch, we are escorted inside to begin our exploration. From the foyer, you can spy all the way to the back of the home’s deep footprint.
A large open area includes the family room (with fireplace and access to the rear yard), the comfortable dining room (with a wall of windows) and the gracious and spacious kitchen area, with center island and enough culinary firepower that the serious chefs among us will be at home immediately. There also is a large pantry.
Upstairs, the master retreat occupies the prime rear position, with a large bath and two walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms and laundry facilities are here, as well.
Downstairs, the recreation room is a highlight, and there are plenty of bonus spaces (including an additional en-suite bedroom) that showcase versatility of design.
Ring in a new year with a new outlook. This home can show you the way, so don’t delay – act today, and you will not be disappointed!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.