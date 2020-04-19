There is no question that the real-estate market currently is in unique, and in some ways uncharted, territory.
But that doesn’t mean it’s dormant. In fact, the Fouad Talout team at Long & Foster that is listing this week’s featured property last week sold a property on Peacock Station Road for $5.47 million – a remarkable feat, as the local area continues to wait out the coronavirus pandemic.
But the team isn’t resting on its laurels. It currently is listing a sumptuous new estate whose sleek interior serves up more than 11,000 square feet of interior space. Currently under construction, its completion date is set for May, and the home will provide a wonderful new option for those eager to live surrounded by luxury and (once the social-distancing restrictions are behind us) entertain in style.
The McLean property currently is on the market, listed at $3,850,000 by Talout and Pascale Karam.
The interior spaces are sleek and elegant, but the home provides a copious amount of warm-hearted charm, as well. An elevator adds to the versatility.
After stopping on the circular drive and viewing the impeccably lighted and marvelously landscaped grounds that provide a fitting introduction to the refined elegance that awaits, we are ushered into the 7-bedroom, 8.5-bath home to begin our exploration.
It all begins in the marble-floored foyer, illuminated by a chandelier of golden butterflies, flanked by the delightful living and dining rooms.
The open floor plan then takes us to the stunning kitchen/family room compound, which is separated from the home office by a two-sided, horizontal gas fireplace encased in a marble collumn. (The kitchen, by the way, has everything to make the serious chef content, yet also is welcoming for the once-in-a-while home cooks among us.)
The breakfast room and family room areas open to the patio/pool compound out back, a perfect backdrop for future soirées. There also is a bedroom to round out the main level.
Upstairs, the showstopper owner’s retreat is a study in decadance, with a two-sided fireplace separating the bedding and sitting areas and a decadent bath nearby.
Four additional en-suite bedrooms are found upstairs, while the walk-up lower level is home to a large recreation room with fireplace and wet bar; wine cellar; fitness room; media room; bonus room; the home’s final bedroom; and two full baths.
The lower level also features a masterful blend of natural woods and stones complemented by creative lighting.
Picture-perfect inside and out, the estate abode is a welcome addition to the scene, and will provide a fitting backdrop for living for decades after the current situation has long since passed.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
