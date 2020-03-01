We travel to Rosslyn, where a luxury condominium unit at Memorial Overlook awaits our inspection this week.
Featuring exceptional proximity to both Arlington’s urban core and the corridors of power in Washington, the 2,068-square-foot unit also provides wonderful east-facing views from the balcony, where you can watch the sun come up and enjoy the pastoral glory of the Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
Perfect both for daily living and entertaining in style, the property currently is on the market, listed at $1,550,000 by the Beall & Rehill Team of Re/Max Distinctive Real Estate. Added to the mix are two assigned parking spaces in the secure underground garage, along with two secure storage spaces.
Highlights are around every corner in this 2-bedroom/2.5-bath unit, and after a welcome in the foyer, we are ushered into the delightful formal living room, with a gas fireplace and access to the aforementioned balcony.
The formal dining room is copious (seating 10 with ease) and, like the living room, is flooded with sunlight.
Kitchens often are after-thoughts in condominiums, but definitely not here. The showstopper offers top-quality appliances, marvelous maple cabinetry and bar seating for four. There also is a breakfast area and even a wine grotto.
The large owners’ suite provides stunning views, a plentiful bedroom area and not one but two customized walk-in closets. The master bath serves up marble, a Jacuzzi-style tub, separate shower, water closet, dual-sink vanity and dressing area.
A second bedroom provides plenty of space (as well as balcony access), and tucked away off the main traffic flow is a comfortable home office/study area.
Bonuses are plentiful, from the hardwood flooring to the multi-zone HVAC system. High-end inside lighting offers customizable settings for each room.
Featuring concierge service, this a refuge from, yet tantalizingly close to, the “big city,” and is a standout opportunity.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
