Our never-ending quest for the best in local real estate this week brings us to the always-in-fashion Hillside Manor community of McLean, where a charming new property by the creative team of Classic Homes awaits our inspection.
With an open floorplan on the main level, perfect for entertaining in style, the property features large rooms with amenities throughout. And the location puts you in proximity to all the charms of McLean (and Tysons), but set back in a rarified world of elegance.
All this, and you’re just 10 minutes to Key Bridge and the District of Columbia!
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,940,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Seldom does a home’s curb appeal gets a unanimous “thumbs up” from the Sun Gazette staff, but we indeed were all of the same opinion – the design combines creativity and elegance in a single package, giving a hint to what charms await when we step inside and explore three levels of living space totaling 5,100 square feet.
Highlights abound from the moment we step into the soaring, wide-open foyer, which provides access to the living room to our left and dining room to our right (each offering a cove tray ceiling to add to the elegance).
The Great Room lives up to its name, soaring upward toward the heavens, featuring bountiful space, a light color scheme, copious windows allowing exceptional natural sunlight to come in, plus a gracious fireplace in the heart of a two-story architectural window wall.
The kitchen area is a standout, perfect for serious chefs and also providing a stellar backdrop for gatherings of family and friends.
There is a center island, huge pantry and a separate morning-dining area that is wrapped in windows.
Off the main traffic flow is a bonus space that works well as a home library, an en-suite main-level bedroom or any of a multitude of other uses. We love the flexibility!
Upstairs we go, where the delights continue. We’ll amble up the impressive staircase and find ourselves on the bridge, which overlooks both the foyer and the Great Room. It’s a special space.
Centerpiece of this level is the master retreat, with a palatial-style intricate tray ceiling, lovely sitting area, sumptuous grand bath and plentiful walk-in-closet space.
Three additional bedroom suites are found here, as well.
The walk-out lower level features a large recreation room (with libation bar), media room, exercise area and a space that would work as a home office or bedroom.
Add everything up, and this is a holiday present waiting to be unwrapped!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
