Nothing brings us more joy than connecting the community to a property that is full of pleasant surprises.
Our featured property is a case in point.
Indeed, it offers up showstopper curb appeal, shaded by large trees and marvelous landscaping, and sits in an exceptional neighborhood (Bon Air) that puts you close to everything but set back in bucolic serenity.
Yet there is more – so much more.
As impressive as it is at curbside, the home serves up surprises from the moment you walk in the door. Very deep and featuring more than 3,200 square feet of living space, the home offers an open floorplan that works well both for daily living and for entertaining in style.
Stylish accoutrements are found throughout, from the hardwood flooring and skylights to the exceptionally designed kitchen. Plus, you are close (but not too close) to the reinvigorated Ballston area to the east and the delightful Westover community to the west.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,200,000 by Bret Brock of Brock Realty.
After pondering the interesting and strong architectural features, we are welcomed on the front porch and ushered into the Great Room, which lives up to its name with plentiful space, high-quality wood flooring, architectural lighting and a fireplace. It is as dramatic a way to enter a home as we can imagine.
The dining room, with box-bay alcove, separates the Great Room from the stylish kitchen, which is ready to welcome chefs with an open “urban” design. A morning room is adjacent, and from there we are close to the deck and patio area.
The master retreat anchors the rear of the main level, with plentiful space, dual closets and a lovely bath. Two additional bedrooms are found here, and in the center of the home is a bonus room that would work well either as an additional bedroom or home den.
The walk-up lower level can be accessed through a staircase adjacent to a covered patio or a separate interior staircase, and brings us to a large recreation room, bonus room that would work well as a bedroom or exercise area, and plenty of space for storage, hobbies or a playroom. Laundry facilities are here, as well.
Behind the main home is a delightful storage shed/workshop area, and the private rear yard is home to a play area.
Creative, elegant and warmhearted? All those boxes are checked with this property.
It’s hard to believe such a beautiful oasis is found in an environment with such urban-village amenities, but that is the joy of living in this part of Arlington – you truly can “have it all”!
Well worthy of consideration, and a wonderful way to kick off our first profile of the summer season.
