Our travels to explore the best in local real estate this week bring us to the always-in-fashion Lyon Village community, where – amidst a rarified world of classic and modern real estate – our showstopper takes pride of place.
Built by Tradition Homes in 2013, the property’s Prairie-infused elegance sets a tone of understated elegance and warm-hearted appeal that follows us through an exploration of nearly 5,000 square feet of interior space on three levels. Plus, there’s a guest suite to be found above the detached two-car garage.
All this, and you have easy access to the Clarendon-Courthouse area; parks and bicycle trails; eateries; mass transit; and more. It’s the best of suburban-urban living, combined in one package.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,250,000 by Sheri Grant of Boyer O’Dea Grant of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
The home serves up one of the greatest curb appeals we have witnessed in some time – the colors, textures and interplay between horizontal and vertical elements showcase design excellence and hints at the exuberant elements awaiting our exploration.
It all begins with a welcome in the covered porch/deck area, setting the stage for all that is to follow.
As we walk inside, we have an unimpeded view of the entire depth of the (quite deep) main-level footprint. Hardwoods gleam in every direction.
To our left off the foyer is the living room, with views over the front and side yards, while on the other side is the formal dining room, amply but comfortably proportioned for family supping or a stylish candlelight soirée.
(If desired, the living room would work equally as well as a home office. Your call!)
The kitchen is ready to meet and even exceed the expectations of the serious chefs among us, with top-quality appliances, a center island, and copious pantry space. A bonus breakfast nook provides views over the screened porch and rear yard.
The Great Room is quite the delight, adding airy informality and featuring a coffered ceiling, gas fireplace, and built-ins, with its own access to the screened-in porch.
Upstairs we now go, with our first stop being the delightful and delovely master retreat, which features plentiful space coupled with two walk-in closets and a grand master bath. Plus, there is a bonus: You have access to your very own deck, from which you can overlook your domains and explore the surrounding scenery.
Two additional bedrooms are found on this level, each with nice closet space. They share a full bath.
A large laundry area can be found on the second level, as well.
Downstairs we go, where a lovely and expansive recreation room awaits us. You can design this space to meet your needs, as it showcases the flexibility of the design.
Two additional bedrooms can be found on this level, sharing a bath. There also is a nice amount of storage and utility space.
Adding to the features is the previously touched upon apartment above the two-car garage. Everything is close at hand in this comfortable space, which, if not needed for that use, would be perfect as an artist’s retreat, exercise studio, home office or more. Again, it’s a testament to creative design.
Most people are aware of the amenities of Lyon Village, but it’s worth noting that you have easy access to the urban-village lifestyle while retaining an neighborly charm. Truly the best of all worlds.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
