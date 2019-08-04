Nestled on a full acre among the prestigious confines of Old Dominion Drive, this week’s featured property offers the exceptional opportunity to own a pre-war colonial known as “Cottage Glen,” whose provenance has been augmented by a more recent expansion that accentuated, rather than competed with, the classic lines of the original.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,699,000 by Stacey Romm and Peggy Richardson of Washington Fine Properties.
Part of the turn-of-the-20th-century Rixey estate, the land was then sold off and the 1937 Colonial Revival-inspired home (with Federal elements) was constructed by prominent architect Eimer Cappelmann. Along with its next-door neighbor (also by Cappelmann), they represented some of the first homes built on Old Dominion. The two contemporaneous properties share harmonious architectural elements, but are quite distinct in appearance.
Sophistication is the watchword here, from the octagonal window and decorative trim we spy as we enter to the glorious 2003-04 expansion overseen by Rust Orling and Neale, Architects, of Alexandria, whose work is quite rightly acclaimed throughout the region.
The home itself is a visual delight, but never more so when the landscaping bursts with color throughout the spring and summer. Much of the credit goes to Michael Vergason, one of the nation’s foremost landscape architects, who previously owned the home.
Uniqueness abounds, from the handmade Waterworks tile in the bathroom, to the flooring in the kitchen and family room that was reclaimed from a Virginia estate. The wainscoting in the living room also was reclaimed, and even the roofing tiles (by Hendricks Tiles) are true standouts.
Designed for lovely family living and for entertaining, the home is close to the amenities of Arlington and McLean. It’s a visual treat and ready to provide a fitting backdrop for its next owners.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.