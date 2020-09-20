Our final profile of summer brings us to home with a touch of history, modern conveniences – and set in the middle in a most convenient location near Lee Harrison Center and within strolling distance to Westover Village.
The home is thought to be the “kitchen house” for a large farmhouse that was built around 1900 on property that before the Civil War belonged to the somewhat notorious Bazil Hall, and after the war was sold or given to emancipated slaves who had once labored on Hall’s plantation.
Updated and expanded in the early part of the 21st century, the home now offers an inviting blend of vintage details and modern amenities.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $850,000 by Betsy Twigg of McEnearney Associates.
The wide lawn leads to a covered flagstone stoop and entry to a double foyer, flowing into the large living room with a wood burning-fireplace and bookcases that surround a perfect area for a desk.
A serving bar divides the expanded kitchen from the breakfast area, set in a bay window. Also off the kitchen is a room with windows on three sides with space for both a dining area and family gathering space.
Upstairs, the master bedroom is anchored with bookcases at one end, again with space for a desk, and two closets at the other.
Two more bedrooms on this level are served by an updated bathroom with double-sink vanity.
The basement has a bathroom, laundry area and workshop. It is otherwise unfinished but is newly painted and provides clean, fresh space for workouts, play and a “Zoom Room” (something never imagined in 1925 when phone service was in its infancy in Arlington).
Mature trees in the back yard provide shady spots for play and sports and sunny areas for gardening and the newly popular backyard wading pools. Pets also will appreciate the rear yard.
The location puts you in close proximity to shops, carry-out-friendly restaurants and recreation. There is easy access to Washington, business and military centers, airports and reverse commute to Tysons.
Here’s a home that has stood the test of time – an inviting home in turnkey condition with a touch of history.
Well worthy of consideration for those eager for something special.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-2020.
