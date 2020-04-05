Our quest for the best in local real estate enters April with a home that puts the emphasis on upscale elegance and high-gloss living.
Set on more than an acre along sought-after Brook Road in McLean, the home is a stunner, with over $600,000 in custom improvements and an exceptional floorplan that totals 9,000 square feet on three levels.
And the exterior is even more of a delight – the verdant surroundings feature a custom saltwater pool, new decks, Travertine patios, firepit, built-in-grill and more, complemented by manicured grounds.
The property would be at home along the oceanfront in South Carolina’s elegant coast or amid the estates of Palm Beach – it truly offers resort living coupled with a close-in location.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,885,000 by Anne DiBenedetto of Compass.
Exceptional curb appeal provides a winning first impression, and we then are welcomed into the foyer, split by the formal living room to our left and dining room to our right. The living room proffers the first gas fireplace on our tour, and leads us into a sumptuous covered porch.
The heart of the main level is the exceptional kitchen (newly renovated) and breakfast room combo, with walk-out access to the deck. But there is so much more, including the large family room (with coffered ceiling and fireplace); new screened-in porch overlooking the domains; and a tucked-away library/office space.
Upstairs, the master retreat occupies its own wing of serenity, with sitting room, fireplace, two walk-in closets and glorious bath.
Three additional bedrooms and a lovely guest suite (with dormer windows) round out this level.
The lower level adds 2,400 square feet of informal space, including a lovely recreation room with gas fireplace and access to a side patio; media room; a bonus room that works equally well as a bedroom or exercise area; and space for a future wine cellar and tasting room.
Outside, the amenities touched on earlier ensure this will be a wonderful spot for entertaining and daily living during the summer months.
It’s a must-see abode!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.