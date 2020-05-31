Set on a glorious lot of more than 22,000 square feet, this week’s featured property deserves all the accolades it has received – including its position on the cover of Home & Design magazine in 2014.
A visual masterpiece in the always-in-fashion Riverwood community, carefully sited on its lot to take advantage of natural sunlight and wooded views, the property takes its visual cues from the best of the Queen Anne and shingle-style architectural motifs, as interpreted by GTM Architects AIA and Miller Custom Builders.
Equal attention has been lavished on the interior architecture/design and the landscape design, providing a stellar property perfect for daily living and entertaining in style.
The property, with more than 7,400 square feet of interior space spread across four levels of exceptionality, currently is on the market, listed at $3.1 million by Susan Joy of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Occupying a prime position – close to both Windy Run Park and Potomac Overlook Regional Park – the home makes maximum use of its verdant surroundings, with the contemporaray interior fitting in marvelously with the natural beauty all around.
Amenities are too numerous to do justice to them in a limited space, but quality is evident from the moment we are welcomed on the front porch.
Personal favorites include the marvelous kitchen (designed by Lauren Levant Bland at Jennifer Gilmer Kitchens and Bathrooms), plus a sumptuous second-level master retreat that will be the perfect respite after a vigorous day of work or play.
A lovely lower level serves up multiple spaces, from a family room (with gas fireplace) to an exercise room to a lower-level bedroom.
Meanwhile, the rear patio includes a gas line for summertime grilling, and there is rough-in space for a bedroom and bath atop the three-car garage.
What an opportunity!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.