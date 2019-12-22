Our very last profile of autumn (yipes!) takes us to the exceptional Langley Forest/River Oaks community of McLean.
Here, nestled on a large and flat 1.24-acre lot, is the newest standout property from pre-eminent master builder George Sagatov, with elegance throughout and a very forward-looking persona.
With features that could make the pages of Architectural Digest, the home shimmers with style across three levels and over 8,700 feet of interior space ready to bid us welcome.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $3,575,000 by Casey Margenau of Casey Margenau Fine Homes and Estates.
Striking curb appeal provides an early infatuation for those lucky enough to be invited inside to explore the domains.
Room sizes are large but retain a sophisticated warmth, and it all begins with a greeting in the foyer, where we can turn right and head into the living room (with the home’s first fireplace) or left and into the dining room.
The kitchen area is a standout, perfect for the serious chefs among us. Not only one but two center islands, top-quality appliances and a walk-out breakfast area all are part of the package.
A glorious family room, which walks out to the porch, is a treasure. It features its own fireplace (as does the exterior porch – a lovely touch).
A gracious home office, with fireplace, rounds out the main level. Meanwhile, on the second level, the master retreat is an extraordinarily abundant space, with fireplace, walk-in closets and sumptuous master bath.
Three additional en-suite bedrooms are found here, as well
Downstairs, the expansive recreation room (with fireplace, wet bar and cellar) is complemented by several bonus rooms to use to your liking, rounding out a special property that is beckoning you to make it your own.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
