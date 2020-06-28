Coming soon to the already exceptional row of real estate along Old Dominion Drive in upper McLean is a sumptuous offering from the master builder M&A Custom Homes.
Featuring quality and features unlike virtually any other home on the market, the property is a showstopper from the moment you arrive on the nearly
3-acre gated lot. Inside, more than 11,700 square feet of interior space spread over four levels – serving up extraordinary formal and family spaces plus seven bedrooms and 11 baths – are ready for exploration.
Meanwhile, the rear yard will become the perfect setting for relaxation, featuring a glorious patio, outdoor kitchen and pool/poolhouse combo.
Slated for delivery in June 2021, the home gives you access to Old Dominion Drive, Towlston Road and the Beltway, but is set back in a rarifed world of luxurious serenity. And as an added bonus: There is still time to customize!
The property currently is on the market, listed $7,895,000 by Casey Margenau of Casey Margenau Fine Homes and Estates.
As you enter the home, you will find a huge marble foyer that backs to a grand two-story Great Room opens. Nearby can be found a covered porch overlooking the pool area.
On one side of the foyer, you will find an embassy-sized dining room with an exquisite mason fireplace with grand plaster detailing. The floors are black walnut with accent inlays, and there is a chambered crystal chandelier.
Off the living room is the stair hall with grand black-walnut staircase and walls of glass, then we find the library with mahogany built-ins. A first-floor mini-master suite features plentiful bedroom area plus a glorious master bath with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower.
But perhaps the biggest showstopper of all is the grand kitchen, featuring 12-piece crown molding, two center islands, hammered-copper farm sinks, custom cabinetry . . . even a built-in espresso machine. The kitchen allows for dining in or stepping out to the outdoor kitchen.
The upper level features five bedrooms, including the master retreat, serving up plaster moulding, glorious and satisfying closet space, three-sized fireplace, a morning kitchen sumptuous bath and lovely sitting area. There are four additional en-suite bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and tray ceilings, on this level.
But the ascension doesn’t stop – there is also a fourth level with yet another bedroom suite to be found!
The lower level (with 10-foot ceilings) is finished with the same attention to detail as the other levels, and features a large recreation room with fireplace; exercise room with mirrored walls, rubber flooring and spa bath with steam shower; media room with three levels of viewing; and the home’s final bedroom.
The recreation room features a mason fireplace with gas. There is a bar with full refrigerator, microwave and sink and wine cellar that adds to the versatility of the space.
Ready for your personal stamp of approval, this is a timeless home that is well worth waiting for.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703)239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.