Our travels for the best in local real estate this week bring us to The Reserve, one of the extra-special enclaves of McLean, where we are invited to tour an astounding property set amid mature trees and lovely plantings nearly a full acre of serene cul-de-sac living.
Featuring 10,000 square feet of interior space, the home is a testament to elegant design and laser-like attention to detail. Showstopper amenities combine with warmhearted touches inside and out.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $3,495,000 by Mindy Venuto of Compass.
While located close to all the features of McLean, this home is set back amid its rarified surroundings. Charms abound on each of the three levels.
Highlights are plentiful, and begin when we step inside the formal entry and are greeted by a sweeping vista back to the extraordinary dual staircase.
Flanking the entry are the formal living room (with fireplace) and dining room. A creative sunroom is nearby.
The kitchen, morning room and family room are a winning combination, with walk-out access to the patio.
Five bedrooms highlight the second level, and the owner’s retreat is the standout, with a large bedding area (with marvelous views), a sitting room, welcoming rotunda, plentiful closet space and sumptuous bath.
Highlights continue on the lower level, with the large recreation room (walking out to the patio) with wet bar, media room, game room, exercise room, bonus room and the home’s final bedroom.
It’s a home that personifies elegance and excellence, waiting for you to call it your own.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
