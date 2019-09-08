We travel to the Langley Forest community of McLean for this week’s featured property, an astounding mansion set on nearly a full verdant acre and comprising 12,000 square feet of exceptional interior space spread across four acres.
Dramatic touches are found throughout, with exceptional opportunities for entertaining in style while also the perfect ambiance for daily living.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $3,785,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Constructed in 2006 and featuring eight bedrooms and nine baths, lavish detailing is found throughout – from 12-foot ceilings and finely crafted woodwork. And it all begins with a welcome in the grand marble foyer, with its floating, curved staircase.
Favorite spaces abound. We’d suggest putting particular focus on:
• The soaring Palladian room, perfect for a soirée.
• The comfortable formal living room (with gas fireplace) and also the invigorated dining room.
• The chef’s-caliber kitchen, perfect for aspiring Julia Childs out there.
• A glorious library, just right for the inner author in all of us.
• The family room, which features a gas fireplace and walks out to the deck overlooking the family yard.
• Two upper levels of exceptionality, starting with the bedroom level (including the sumptuous master retreat) and, one floor above, a treetop suite with flexibility for many uses.
• The marvelous informal spaces of the lower level, which add a whole extra dimension.
Add it up, and this is a stunner ready to exceed expectations every day of the year.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
