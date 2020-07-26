Our travels to explore the best in local real estate this week bring us to an old favorite – The Reserve, an always-in-fashion enclave north of Old Dominion Drive and west of Swinks Mill Road with easy access to all of McLean.
Featuring more than $600,000 in recent upgrades, the home is a triumph in architectural design, filled with dramatic angles that wrap and fold to create an ingenious floorplan combining both elegance and creativity.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,399,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Set on more than three-quarters of an acres (with delightful pool and patio area out back), the home features more than 5,000 square feet of exceptional interior space. From the chef’s-caliber kitchen to the rarified owner’s retreat, no effort was spared to create a home that exceeds expectations on every score.
After a warm welcome in the grand foyer ad its exuberant staircase, we spy the gracious living room (with the home’s first fireplace)adjacent.
The dining room is an exquisite space, with turret-vista windows and a built-in buffet.
The recently renovated kitchen area is designed for the serious chefs among us, with top appliances, a center island and adjacent casual-dining area.
Living up to its name, the freshly painted Great Room soars upward and features a two-story architectural window wall plus a focal-point fireplace, tucked away bar area and built-in shelving. It steps out onto the lovely deck, perfect for al-fresco dining or just to survey your domains.
A two-story conservatory, located off the main traffic flow, offers a high-hat ceiling and more architectural windows. A library area is a perfect spot for quiet reflection.
The freshly painted “Solitude Suite” is the centerpiece of the upper level, with elegant tray ceiling, customized boudoir-style closets, a separate sitting room plus a pool-view balcony. The bath is a standout space.
Three additional bedrooms are found on this level, one en-suite and the others sharing a buddy bath.
Highlights continue on the lower level, which is home to a welcoming recreation room (with gas fireplace), large game room, mirrored exercise room, hobbies area and the home’s fifth bedroom. You have walk-out access to the rear yard and the covered patio.
Although touched upon earlier, it is worth reconnecting to explore the resort-style pool that highlights the manicured rear yard. A perfect spot for relaxing and entertaining.
Designed to accommodate family and friends, this home is a showstopper that deserves all its accolades.
