Our quest for the best in local real estate this week takes us to the Ciara Estates community, featuring easy access to Leesburg Pike and Hunter Mill Road, putting you close to everything from Reston to Wolf Trap to Tysons yet set back in a world of easy grace.
The property was designed for entertaining, with more than 7,000 square feet inside and a storybook brick colonial architectural style outside. Set on a cul-de-sac, you have privacy and serenity, while inside, natural sunlight bathes all three levels of the home with graciousness. On the exterior, you are graced with a large, private yard – certainly big enough to accommodate a pool.
Meticulously maintained and updated, the home works equally well as a backdrop for daily living and as a centerpiece for entertaining in style, and the versatility of the transitional floorplan layout is impressive.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,399,000 by Joan Reimann of McEnearney Associates.
An exceptional, soaring foyer bids us welcome as we step inside to explore the domains. First impressions? This is a home that is simultaneously elegant and warmhearted.
Formal rooms are amply proportioned while the huge eat-in kitchen is sure to become the hub of daily life. The Great Room lives up to its name, opening up to a deck that spans the length of the home – perfect for casual get-togethers.
The upper level is home to the master retreat, which offers a perfect respite from a busy day of work or play, plus three additional bedrooms.
The walk-out lower level is home to an extraordinary game room and bar, and there is a full in-law suite with a (permitted) kitchen.
Great local, wonderful amenities and a signature style. This is an upscale showstopper that remains warm and inviting.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
