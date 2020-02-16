Are you up for a “fun fact”? Of course you are, so here goes!
According to “The Houses That Sears Built,” which quite naturally looks at classic properties sold by the retailing giant a century ago, the Rembrandt model incorporated 12,000 pieces that the new homeowner (or contractor) carefully put together to complete a two-story, Dutch Colonial home.
This week’s featured property began life as that very model, rising in 1925 in the always-in-fashion community of Lyon Park. Totally renovated in 2013, the home now features the best of all worlds – a perfect location, historic provenance and forward-thinking living spaces that gleam throughout.
The result is a property that has stood the test of time and is striding confidently into the future. It currently is on the market, listed at $1,495,000 by Natalie U. Roy of Bicycling Realty Groups of KW Metro Center. (There will be a valentine-themed open-house doubleheader on Feb. 15 and 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. each day, with cotton candy served!)
Set on a quiet street just one block from the Lyon Park Community Center with its park and playground, the home stands majestically on its 8,855-square-foot lot, offering amenities that range from gleaming hardwood flooring to high-end plantation shutters to quality finishes throughout. Filled with natural sunlight, it’s a home that is, well, at home both for daily living and entertaining a crowd.
Special spaces proliferate. Among our favorites is the gourmet-ready eat-in kitchen. Another standout is the screened-in porch overlooking the domains, while the home benefits from a fully finished basement, where you find one of the five bedrooms (the other four, including the master, being on the upper level).
The detached garage is a flexible delight, featuring as it does an upper level that has the potential to be transformed into an additional living space or accessory dwelling unit.
All this, plus you have the very special ambiance and friendliness of Lyon Park – a neighborhood that puts you close to the urban-village core of Arlington while still being set back in world of leafy serenity.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
