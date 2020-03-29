Over the past two decades, Spring Street Development has been responsible for more than 100 homes in the local area (many in Arlington) – each and every one a testament to elegance, style and forward-looking design techniques.
Our featured property this week is a case in point. Combining an always-in-fashion location on a private lot in the Garden City community, the home combines open, airy formal spaces with charming family areas. Attention to detail is scrupulous, and upscale accoutrements are found at every turn.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,799,000 by Betsy Twigg of McEnearney Associates.
The brick-and-Hardiplank exterior (with low-maintenance Miratek trim) provides a fitting welcome as we head up to the covered porch to begin our exploration of more than 4,800 square feet of interior space spread across three sumptuous levels.
It all begins in the foyer, where we gather our bearings and note the creative layout, with the ample dining room to our right and an expansive study to our left. The rear of this level features the high-gloss, chef’s-caliber kitchen (with morning room) and the family room (with fireplace), each featuring walk-out access to the deck.
Upstairs, the master retreat accentuates elegance with a large bedroom area with tray ceiling; wonderful master bath; and two walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms and laundry facilities are here, as well.
The joys continue on the walk-up lower level, where you will find a large and bright recreation room, bonus space that would work well as an exercise compound, and the home’s fifth bedroom. The two-car garage also is accessed via this level.
A two-zone HVAC system guarantees comfort.
Spring Street Development helps set the standard for quality local construction. Make this one yours!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
