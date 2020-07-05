The COVID-19 situation has caused home-buyers to reassess their priorities and put an emphasis on homes that have the flexibility and versatility to “roll with the punches” for future eventualities.
This week’s featured property is an exemplary opportunity, as it provides all that is necessary to meet the needs of modern living, while doing so in a glorious, Craftsman-infused design and set on a quarter-acre lot in a prestigious and warmhearted community.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,725,000 by Betsy Twigg of McEnearney Associates.
With more than 6,000 square feet of interior space, the home showcases copious opportunities.
Are you seeking space for family members, such as aging parents? Need a home office for those work-from-home days? Anticipate the need for future distance-learning needs for school-age children? Want a space that is walkable to parks and restaurants? Desiring a home gym to stay healthy? This property ticks off all those boxes.
So, yes, this nearly-new home is fully functional – ready to exceed expectations on that account. But it also represents the best in local design, and has been skillfully maintained by its current owners, who are ready to turn it over in polished, turnkey condition.
Many spaces are highlights, but here are some of our favorites:
• Formal spaces are well-thought-out, with lovely accoutrements and a sensible layout.
• The sun-filled kitchen is a standout, featuring a center island and a separate casual-dining space. Nearby is a private office featuring built-ins and, as a special bonus, a separate entry.
• The master retreat on the first upper level is a glorious space, with plentiful closet area and a sumptuous bath. There is also a Juliet balcony here.
• The tree-top second upper level features a large loft, bedroom and bathroom, perfect for a student.
• The lower level is home to a large rec-room area, accommodating a cornucopia of uses.
• The private patio and level (and low-maintenance) lot are added attractions.
In this new environment, it’s worth taking the time to find a house that will meet all current and, importantly, future needs. Here’s one for you!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
