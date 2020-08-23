Our quest for the best in local real estate this week takes us to a lovely enclave in Great Falls, close to all commuting routes but set back in a rarified, verdant world of luxury.
Featuring more than a full acre of lush, manicured grounds, the featured property exudes classic style, with a marvelous curb appeal that hints at what is to come inside.
Bonuses proliferate, from the expansive office (perfect for those work-at-home days) to the lovely IPE deck. And there is easy access to Georgetown Pike via Springvale Road.
Meanwhile, you also have views of, and access to, the marvelous neighborhood pond, which is a showstopper space all year round but really comes into its own in winter, when it proves ideal for ice skating.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,544,900 by Chris Fraley of Keller Williams Real Estate.
Our exploration begins at the welcoming covered porch, where we are ushered into the foyer. To our left is the soaring living room with gas fireplace, while to our right is the formal dining room. Each is perfect for hosting a holiday gathering and for daily living.
The kitchen area is a standout, providing the serious chef with everything needed while also serving as a central clearinghouse for family life. Adjacent is the breakfast room with bay window and vistas over the deck and grounds.
The family room features a coffered ceiling (with fan) and another of the home’s gas fireplaces.
The aforementioned home office is tucked away off the main traffic flow, and can be accessed by its own covered porch. Laundry facilities also are found on the main level.
Upstairs, the owner’s retreat is a study in sumptuousness, with vaulted ceiling (with fan) and corner gas fireplace. The sitting room offers up a wet bar, while the bath is exceptional and there is plentiful closet space.
Three additional bedrooms can be found on this level, along with a loft area.
Downstairs, amenities include a large recreation room with access to the patio below the deck. There also are a number of added bonus spaces, the home’s fifth bedroom with en-suite bath, a billiards room, wet bar and copious storage.
Both inside and out, the home has been designed for easy, comfortable living as the seasons merge from one to the next.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.