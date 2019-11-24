Autumn has arrived and has made its presence known, and our quest for the best in local real estate comes with a special zest, as we bring you some standouts before the holidays approach.
This week’s featured property certainly qualifies. Set on a sumptuous lot of nearly a full acre on a private cul-de-sac lot backing to heavy woods in a premier McLean neighborhood, it is the handiwork of Middleburg Associates, one of the region’s most acclaimed builders.
New in 2019, the home exemplifies a modern, forward-looking approach to design that is equally adept handling the rigors of daily living while providing ample opportunities for entertaining in style. All this, and you are right off the George Washington Memorial Parkway, yet set back in a sea of tranquility.
Bonuses proliferate: There is even a detached, three-car garage with bonus apartment/studio (with bath) above it.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,795,000 by Casey Margenau of Casey Margenau Fine Homes and Estates.
The black-framed windows and standing-seam roof provide exceptional curb appeal and set the home apart from others in its price range. Accessibility is quite good; you can walk in the front door (via the expansive slate front porch) with just one step to get in, and large French doors from both the living and dining room open to that welcoming front porch.
Inside, attention to detail is evident throughout, from the dark-wood flooring offsetting the white trim and neutral walls to the gleaming, classic light fixtures with chrome finish. Ceiling finishes are unique, too.
The kitchen is the heartbeat of any home, and this one beats with pride, as it is both a central gathering place and a testament to exceptional design. Serious chefs and once-in-a-while cooks will each find much to enjoy.
The family room, open to the kitchen, showcases a tray ceiling, oversized gas fireplace, plentiful natural sunlight and fantastic views of the wooded lot.
Upstairs, the master retreat is the perfect spot to end a busy of day of work or play, with sumptuous accoutrements and plenty of space. And it is just the first of six bedrooms to be found in our featured property!
The lower level is home to a large recreation room with fireplace; billiards area; bar; media room, exercise room; and a bedroom with full bath. There is even a storage room with its own outside entrance, further highlighting the versatility of the design.
As the days tick down to the end of 2019, it will be worth looking back on the good things of the year. The arrival of this home definitely is among them!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
