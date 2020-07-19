Our amblings and ramblings take us today to one of McLean’s standout communities in order to peruse our featured property, a substantial brick colonial set impressively on a 0.59-acre lot with a gorgeous, flowing front yard to provide pitch-perfect curb appeal.
With nearly 5,700 square feet of interior space spread across three luxurious levels of light-filled living spaces, the home is a testament to style and grace. And the location? You have easy access to Leesburg Pike, the Dulles Toll Road, Lewinsville Road and Spring Hill Road. Plus, all the charms of Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts is close at hand, too!
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,459,000 by Laurie Mensing of Long & Foster Real Estate.
We shall begin at the beginning, with a hearty welcome in the soaring foyer that bids us to enter and embark on our exploration. Note the updated lighting and fixtures throughout.
Off to our right is the amply proportioned living room, and beyond it, with a bay window overlooking the rear yard, is the dining room. Hardwood flooring gleams underneath our feet.
(Not to get too far into our investigation, we must also mention the comfortable home office, tucked away on the other side of the foyer.)
The open floor plan continues as we amble into the renovated kitchen, a space that is visually appealing and designed to make any serious chef feel right at home.
The large breakfast area features a wall of windows and access to the large deck area, and from here we move to the two-story family room, with lovely vistas and a fireplace.
Upstairs, the owner’s retreat was conceived with luxury in mind, occupying its own wing and offering plentiful bedding area, a large sitting room, copious closet space and an extraordinary updated bath that offers a freestanding tub and separate shower.
Three additional bedrooms are found on this level, which is accessed either by the front stairs or a secondary staircase that comes up from the family room.
The walk-out lower level is creatively designed and, if desired, would work well a standalone au-pair/in-law opportunity.
The large recreation room on the lower level is augmented by a kitchenette, two bedroom spaces, a full bath and plentiful storage.
A new driveway takes you to the side-load, three-car garage.
All this, and you are just minutes to Tysons and McLean.
Creatively elegant and set back amid an aura of serenity, this one is a keeper. Opportunity awaits!
