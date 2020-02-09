Our exploration of the best in local real estate this week takes us to the always-in-fashion The Reserve in McLean, where our featured property is a standout among standouts.
Featuring more than 8,100 square feet of interior space set on a lot approaching an acre, the home is a bucolic showplace inside and out, designed by Gulick to the most exacting standards.
From the exceptional curved staircase to the extraordinary pool area out back, the home is a testament to exception craftsmanship. It currently is on the market, listed at $3,399,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
What is remarkable about the home is that, despite the expansive space both for family living and entertaining in style, the property maintains a sense of welcoming and warmth. Traffic flow is smooth, while each of the spaces has a separate, distinct personality.
Highlights profilerate across the main level, from the living and dining rooms that flank the rotunda-infused foyer, to the Great Falls Room that soars and features architectural walls overlooking the deck and domains. The kitchen area is a showplace, ready to exceed expectations, and there are bonus spaces that include a salon, vista room (with more marvelous views) and home library for the authors among us.
The master retreat is the highlight of the second level, with everything you might want close at hand. Four additional bedrooms suites are found here, and located on its own wing is a studio-sized retreat, perfect for a multitude of uses and, like the master retreat itself, featuring its own balcony.
Informal spaces proliferate on the lower level, which opens to the covered plaza below the deck and is perfect for entertaining al-fresco and poolside. Highlights of the lower level include a recreation room, billiards area, exercise room, wine vault, the home’s sixth bedroom and plentiful storage.
Warmer weather will be on us soon enough, and this home’s oasis-style free-form pool and nearby lagoon-style spa is ready to bid you welcome, while the rest of the exterior is bathed in gardens, making it a true oasis.
Add up the entire package, and this is an enticing space that is ready to meet desires – all in a location that puts you close to everything.
Take a look, and be ready for enchantment!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
