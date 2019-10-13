Our quest for the best in local real estate this autumnal season brings us to the heart of Arlington’s urban village, where the always-in-fashion Tower Villas condominium awaits us.
For anyone not in on the secret, Tower Villas was created as a spot for those who enjoy the spaciousness of single-family living with the convenience of a condo that anticipates every need and exceeds every expectation.
Units are large (this three-bedroom, two-bath unit totals 1,710 square feet) and the amenities are stupendous. One condo fee covers utilities and even basic cable; there is a lobby that is staffed 24 hours a day; renovated features include the fitness center and community room; and smaller pets are welcomed. In-house handymen make it easy to schedule repairs.
In short, this is a place where every resident feels pampered.
All this, and you have easy access to Metro and, right at your doorstep, Virginia Square and Ballston beckon.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $850,000 by Carol Temple of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
Our featured unit is set on the seventh floor, which to us is just about as perfect as can be, as you are above the hubbub of city life but still remain in touch with the personal nature of the community that surrounds you.
Up the elevator we go to begin our exploration. First impressions: Updates proliferate and the home is open and airy, with a focus on comfort.
The living room is large enough to host a gathering of friends and family, and there is walk-out access to the 6x20 balcony, which overlooks the surroundings (and features that open plaza area in front, ensuring your outdoor vistas remain unimpeded).
The kitchen and dining areas are comfortable, and with three bedrooms, there is the opportunity to customize one or more as home offices, artists’ retreats or the like.
Back for a second to the master retreat, which offers plenty of room as well as ample closet space.
Both bathrooms are full-size with tubs, offering easy convenience when getting ready in the morning. The washer-dryer unit is nearby.
Bonus alert: Additional storage space is available within this unit, something few condos have the ability to offer. No need to go down to the garage area; you can store your things close at hand.
Set in a locale that provides ease of living, and with a reputation for accentuating the personal touch for each of its residents, Tower Villa is unsurpassed. And it can be yours!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.