Our travels for the best in local real estate this week bring us to the close-in yet eminently tranquil Crystal Spring Knolls community, where a home with a charming disposition and plenty of personality awaits our inspection.
A thoughtful expansion took the original property and augmented it with an exceptional family room/dining room area along the rear of the home. (Fun fact: There’s even a closet in the dining room customized to store hanging tablecloths – unique and functional!)
The four levels of interior space are augmented by a lovely, fenced rear yard, featuring an ultra-private patio space for entertaining once we move beyond the current social-distancing environment.
The result is a property that evokes classic styles but also a modern persona, and is ready for you to take it into its next era.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,025,000 by Carol Temple of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
A welcome on the porch brings us into the foyer, with vistas all the way to the rear of the home. To our immediate left is the large living room with cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace, a great place for friends and family.
The enchanting kitchen/dining room/family room combo along the rear of the home is a testament to excellence of design, as it all works well together while also providing a connection to the outdoors via the patio.
Two steps down from the main level can be found two secluded bedrooms that share a full bath. It’s another testament to the creativity of the design.
Two bedrooms are found on one side of the upper level, which would work perfectly as a master retreat. Meanwhile, the bonus loft area features a den/office space, with copious unfinished storage.
A large recreation room with walk-in closet is the centerpiece of the lower level, featuring a wood-burning fireplace. There also is a bathroom as well as laundry/utility room and more storage.
The carport and generously sized driveway works to shelter your vehicles, and as touched on earlier, summertime soirées will be perfectly presented in the lovely rear yard.
Representing the best of all worlds, this is a home ready to provide the backdrop for exceptional living. Enjoy!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
