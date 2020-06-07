Named to salute the century-old walnut trees that frame the home, this week’s featured property – Walnut Hill – is an extraordinary showplace of more than 9,200 square feet of interior space set on a glorious, 1.6-acre lot in the Elmwood Estates enclave of McLean.
From the professional landscaping to the extensive list of upgrades, the 5-bedroom, 8-bath property is study in elegance that reaped the rewards of a top-to-bottom renovation in 2019. The result is a classic home (with easy access to Old Dominion Drive and Balls Hill Road) that exudes the grace and charm of a bygone era coupled with forward-thinking amenities.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $3,495,000 by Laurie Mensing of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Panoramic sunrises and long-view sunsets are a highlight of this home, where three levels of exceptionality spread out before us.
Highlights are far too many to list, but some of our favorite spaces in this standout colonial-Craftsman-infused property include the professional-grade kitchen, the sumptuous master retreat and a marvelously finished daylight lower level with home theater and gym. There’s even a specialty area for children’s crafts and learning.
(In this world of social-distancing, it is more important than ever to have all you might desire close at hand. This home delivers.)
Meanwhile, the rear yard is a bucolic respite, with the welcoming patio a marvelous space to sit back and enjoy the changing scenery (and, in the fall, the marvelous foliage).
A spot-on location and attention to detail are the watchwords. Grab it!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
