When one has the opportunity to peruse an abode that offers classical styles combined with an open and welcoming floorplan, set in a picture-perfect location, it is an opportunity too tempting to pass up.
Such is the case with our featured property, located off a quiet cul-de-sac and proffering more than 5,500 square feet of living space spread across three delightful levels.
It’s a charmer, and provides easy access to both the East Falls Church Metro station and the amenities of the Williamsburg Shopping Center, while being located in a community with bountiful trees and lovely landscaping.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,499,900 by Rob Ferguson of RE/MAX Allegiance.
First impressions are wonderful, as the home is shaded from view for privacy by mature trees. As we are welcomed inside for a tour, note the attention to detail, from the gleaming hardwoods to the fresh paint to the streaming natural sunlight. It all comes together to provide an impressive invitation to begin our tour.
Let’s pick out some of our highlights to share:
• The formal living room is a standout, with wood-burning fireplace and built-in shelving.
• The kitchen is a perfect spot for the serious chefs among us, with top-quality appliances, 42-inch cabinetry with crown accents, gas cooktop, recessed lighting and ample pantry.
• The light-filled family room is a testament to design excellence, with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and serving bar.
• A special bonus is the main-level bedroom, which offers a walk-in cedar closet.
• For relaxation purposes, nothing could be finer than the screened-in porch, which provides views over the flagstone patio and the private, fenced rear yard.
• Highlighting the second level is the owner’s suite, which serves up a stunning, renovated bath with soaking tub, walk-in spa-inspired shower and custom tile flooring. There also is a dressing area and copious closet space.
• The additional bedrooms on the second level are amply proportioned, and also offer nice closet space. Laundry facilities can be found here, as well.
• A centerpiece of the lower level is the family room, which offers a wood-burning fireplace. Additional rooms on this level offer flexibility galore, and an additional (and very private) bedroom suite with its own entrance means you have the opportunity for sleeping spaces on all three levels. There’s even an additional laundry room on the lower level.
• Outside, the lovely yard is accentuated by a built-in kitchen, meaning there will never be any excuse not to entertain family and friends.
• For those who find themselves working from home, now or in the future, several spaces in the home lend themselves to the purpose.
All this, plus you have convenient access to the charms of Arlington, McLean, Tysons, Falls Church, D.C. and more! Do not delay; make this one to check out today.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at(703)333-6272.
