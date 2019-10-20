Our quest for the best in local real estate brings us to the most enchanting time of year – and a most enchanting property, as well.
Built in the midst of World War II, the home shines with updates and expansion. As the location can’t be topped, as you are close to the amenities of Lee Highway and North Harrison Street, while being set back on a verdant lot among bucolic splendor.
All this, and you are in the Discovery Elementary School attendance area while being part of a community known for its neighborly activities, be they Halloween extravaganzas or Yorktown High School football tailgating.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,199,000 by Bret Brock of Brock Real Estate.
Magnificently sited on its expansive (8,000-plus-square-foot) lot, the home makes a wonderful first impression. But the real delights await those of us invited in to enjoy the grand interior spaces. Hardwood flooring, effective traffic flow and marvelous natural sunlight all are at hand to bid us welcome.
We’ll begin in the signature space: A marvelous sunken family room, accented by exposed brick and large windows. It’s a place that works equally well entertaining a crowd and providing the backdrop for daily living.
Speaking of living, the living and dining rooms are appropriately sized and comfortable.
The oversized kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, tons of prep space and copious cabinetry.
A main-level den and screened-in porch add to the ambiance, and you can walk outside to enjoy the large deck and wonderful, flat rear yard.
Upstairs, the three bedrooms include the fabulous master retreat, and there are renovated baths, while the lower level boasts flex space with a full bath, perfect for guests or a teen.
There is even a he-shed (or she-shed)/woodworking studio out back.
With charms and updates, the home is a standout, waiting for someone to call it their own. What about ... you?
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
