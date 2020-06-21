Location, location, location – the three things that never go out of style in real estate.
And this week’s featured property is a celebration of location. An all-brick, solid, 1950s home within walking distance of the East Falls Church Metro, you find yourself in close proximity to all the amenities of East Falls Church to the west and all the features of Westover to the east.
All this, and you will be enjoying a lovely colonial-infused two-level rambler with more than 2,300 square feet of interior space complemented by a 6,800-plus-square-foot lot with a level rear yard.
Add in updates plus the TLC that has been lavished on this home, and you’ve got yourself a winner, indeed.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $899,000 by Jake Sullivan of Re/Max Allegiance.
Some of our favorite spaces include:
• The lovely and large living room features a wood-burning fireplace.
• An updated kitchen is light and spacious, adjacent to the dining room.
• The master bedroom offers a skylight and plentiful closet space.
• The recreation room is complemented by a bonus room for hobbies or storage.
Plus, you can enjoy this central location from a delightful screened-in porch or outside in the wonderful yard.
It’s a rare opportunity. Grab it fast!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
