Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

Visit the Real Estate page for the latest news on the local housing market.

Realtors: Share your open house events for this feature.

814 Sherlin Ln, Great Falls, VA 22066

814 Sherlin Ln, Great Falls, VA 22066

Backyard oasis with pool, Stone fireplace, koi pond with waterfall and arbor! Perfectly sited in quiet cul-de-sac, this lovely colonial has everything you are looking for- including a private Main level highlights include bright Family Room that opens to the renovated kitchen, with BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, and a relaxing Sun Room off the pool's terrace. The Upper Level is graced by 5 bedrooms, including a Large sun-drenched Master Bedroom. More info.
6224 N. 22nd Street Arlington, VA 22205

6224 N. 22nd Street Arlington, VA 22205

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25: Stunning home in Overlee Knolls! Beautiful renovated and expanded home boasting four bedrooms with three and a half baths over three finished levels - including a two level addition and a detached one car garage on a private landscaped lot! All of this within a few blocks of the East Falls Church Metro and Westover Village. An all-around rare find in Arlington. Don’t miss this opportunity! More info.
2192 Potomac River Blvd Dumfries, VA 22026

2192 Potomac River Blvd Dumfries, VA 22026

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25: IN EXCESS OF 6000SF+ Living Space this Home boasts 4 finished Levels, 6 Bedrooms, 6 full and 1 half Bath - BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL! Enormous Kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counters galore. 10ft ceilings, wainscoating, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, hardwood on Main Level and Master, carpeting on upper and Loft level and tiling in Lower level. Walk-out to Balcony and Patio, Front Porch w/room for seating and more. Rarely found model! More info.
44504 Maltese Falcon Sq Ashburn, BA 20147

44504 Maltese Falcon Sq Ashburn, VA 20147

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25: Ashburn Potomac Green $520,000. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 full bath patio home with garage in over 55 community. Bud did you know only a portion of the owners have to be 55 or older? I have sold to a 40-year-old who lived in Potomac Green for over five years. You will love the open floor plan, in addition to the 25 ft. by 17 ft. living room and dining area There is a den/ office. Two bedrooms and two full baths on the main level and upstairs a large family room a third bedroom and a full bath for guests. The 2 story ceiling in the living room gives a feeling of space. Brand new stainless steel appliances. A sun room with doors to a brick patio. More info.
14905 Feeder Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22193

14905 Feeder Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25: Motivated Sellers offering $5, 000 Seller Subsidy with full price offer for Carpet & Paint. Welcome to Cardinal Knolls, located in Montclair, and this beautiful home at 14905 Feeder Lane! 14905 Feeder Lane is a 3 level Townhome, featuring 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. There are updates all the way around this home, they include: Back Slider Door (2019), Kitchen Updates of SS apps with Induction Stove. More info.
7760 Waller Dr, Manassas, VA 20111

7760 Waller Dr, Manassas, VA 20111

1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25: Don't miss out on this gorgeous property! Ready to make it your own. This stately center hall colonial home on 1.7 acres with beautiful gardens out front, won't disappoint. Opening the front door, you will enter the foyer and see the grand, elegant staircase. The foyer is flanked by a bright and airy office space with built in shelves & storage and a formal living room. More info.

MORE HOMES ON THE MARKET

7 top homes for sale in Fairfax

7 top homes for sale in Fairfax

Northern Virginia's real estate market includes a wide variety of options. Some homebuyers are seeking condos with easy commutes, while others…

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.