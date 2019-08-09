Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

Visit the Real Estate page for the latest news on the local housing market.

Realtors: Share your open house events for this feature.

2845 Lorcom Lane, Arlington, VA

2845 Lorcom Lane, Arlington, VA

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11: Looking for Great Space & Beautiful Condition in 22207? This move-in ready home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, two main level family/sitting rooms - one 500 SF - a two car garage and a great back yard. Updated extensively by the current owners, the home features newer Anderson replacement windows, exterior doors, CAC, furnace & HWH, and insulation. Easy Metro and WO&D Bike Trail access. The circular flow through the main level spaces is great. The lower level walks out level to the back yard and features a spacious family room, bedroom and full bath, and a large laundry/mud room to the garage. More info.
833 Golden Arrow Street, Great Falls

833 Golden Arrow Street, Great Falls

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11: Custom Georgian Colonial by Asta Homes offering 6 En-suite bedrooms and luxury in every detail! Gleaming hardwoods throughout, custom millwork, soaring ceilings & well-appointed architectural elements combine in a sought-after open floor plan featuring a main level En-suite bedroom with walk-in closet. A pristine Chef~s Kitchen connects to the soaring two-story Great Room making it an inviting place to cook, relax or converse. More info.
14750 Arizona Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22191

14750 Arizona Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22191

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11: Perfect starter home that's been well maintained by one owner. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Bathrooms are updated. Main level windows updated and have custom blinds. Basement has a nice family room with a half bath. Basement also offers plenty of built-in storage shelving, workshop area, utility room and laundry. and walk-out to a level, fenced rear yard. Yard offers a shed for storage and a 12x20 carpenter workshop (roof & siding 2yrs young) with it's own electric panel. Roof is less than a year old; HVAC about 3yrs young. Comcast and Verizon are available. VRE, bus stops, shopping, entertainment - everything is close. Open House this Sunday, August 11th from 1pm to 4pm. See you there! More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11: New to the market! Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. More info.
9555 Pine Cluster Cir, Vienna, VA 22181

9555 Pine Cluster Cir, Vienna, VA 22181

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11: LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! THIS BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF VIENNA! 3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATH 1 HALF BATH BRICK FRONT 3-LVL COLONIAL IN CUL-DE-SAC; COZY FRONT PORCH - OPEN KITCHEN W/ ADJ BREAKFAST ROOM OPENING TO FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE; DINING ROOM; LAUNDRY/MUD ROOM OFF KITCHEN; OFFICE ON MAIN LEVEL; FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/ DEN. More info.
21 Nugent Dr, Stafford, VA 22554

21 Nugent Dr, Stafford, VA 22554

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: Gorgeous home with in-ground salt water pool in desirable neighborhood of Stowe of Amyclae! This home welcomes you from the time you enter and notice the gleaming Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout most of the main level! The formal dining room, huge sunroom, living room and family room provide a ton of space for entertaining and enjoying family time! There is also a private office for when you need to work at home! On the upper level you will enjoy the luxurious master suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet & separate sitting area. You can unwind at the end of the day in the soaking tub that is in the master bath and enjoy your own space with separate vanities! On the lower level you will find new carpet throughout the walk-out basement. More info.

More Homes on the Market

7 top homes for sale in Ashburn

7 top homes for sale in Ashburn

Northern Virginia's real estate market includes a wide variety of options. Some homebuyers are seeking condos with easy commutes, while others…

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.