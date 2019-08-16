Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

714 Saddlebrook Road, Culpeper VA

1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18: Beautiful home in a SOLD out community. 4 bedrooms. 2.5 baths. Backs to woods on one of the biggest lot available. Central vacuum systems. Chic kitchen. Many upgrades. A must see! More info.
801 N Jackson St, Arlington, VA 22201

204 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18: NEW PRICE! 3768 SQFT BEAUTIFUL HOME COMBINING CLASSIC CHARM WITH MODERN ELEGANCE! With its sought-after location in Ashton Heights, this bright residence offers an active, urban lifestyle at its doorstep with the Clarendon area only blocks away. The classic 1929 charm is a tranquil backdrop to the story of your life - a home in which to recharge. The large house boasts 3768 SQFT finished above grade plus 752 SQFT finished in the lower level. More info.
14750 Arizona Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18: Perfect starter home that's been well maintained by one owner. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Bathrooms are updated. Main level windows updated and have custom blinds. Basement has a nice family room with a half bath. Basement also offers plenty of built-in storage shelving, workshop area, utility room and laundry. and walk-out to a level, fenced rear yard. Yard offers a shed for storage and a 12x20 carpenter workshop (roof & siding 2yrs young) with it's own electric panel. Roof is less than a year old; HVAC about 3yrs young. Comcast and Verizon are available. VRE, bus stops, shopping, entertainment - everything is close. Open House this Sunday, August 18th from Noon to 2pm. See you there! More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug 18: New to the market! Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. More info.
2513 23rd Rd N, Arlington, VA 22207

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18: Price reduced! ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Do not miss out in this beautiful four bedroom, three and a half bathroom colonial in the sought after neighborhood of Woodmont. Picturesque tree lined streets, walking distance to the park! One stop light to DC. Direct access to all forms of transportation, quick hop to the airport. You're location could not be any better! This home is FULLY renovated from top to bottom. Dual zoned HVAC with Nest Thermostats! Open concept main level layout, featuring an absolutely stunning kitchen with GE Monogram Appliances, GE Caf~ Fridge, updated cabinets, backsplash and more. Master suite with professionally organized closets and full master bath. Desirable rear patio, perfect for entertaining! More info.
2192 Potomac River Blvd

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18: In Excess Of 6000sf+ Living Space This Home Boasts 4 Finished Levels, 6 Bedrooms, 6 Full And 1 Half Bath- Bedroom And Full Bath On Main Level! Enormous Kitchen With Ample Cabinetry, Granite Counters Galore. 10ft Ceilings, Wainscoating, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood On Main Level And Master, Carpeting On Upper And Loft Level And Tiling In Lower Level. Walk-Out To Balcony And Patio, Front Porch W/Room For Seating And More. Rarely Found Model! More info:
1281 Serenity Woods Ln, Vienna, VA 22182

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18: Major price improvement on this beautiful property! Let's make this YOUR high-performance home! 6 beds/6.5 baths gorgeous new construction. Stunning hardwoods throughout, gourmet kitchen, gorgeous kinetic architecture to bring the outdoors in on this private, dappled property. Enjoy a private, spacious, sophisticated and convenient home site near all of the things you have come to desire in Northern Virginia. More info.
11615 Olympic Dr, Manassas, VA 20112

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18: Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath renovated all brick home in great mid county location, just minutes to I66 or I95, VRE, Manassas Airport and no HOA! Refinished hardwood floors on all levels! Open floor plan has large family room with brick hearth fireplace walks up to light filled living room with soaring cathedral ceiling and floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Ascend the stairs to the dining room overlooking the living room. More info.

