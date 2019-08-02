8806 Grant Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3: NO HOA-Home offered with a 1yr Home Owner Warranty! Bring all reasonable offers-owner has found home of choice. This home radiates Old Town charm! Sitting on almost a 1/2 ACRE w/2 CAR GARAGE, 3 LEVELS, 4 GENEROUSLY SIZED BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, & 1/2 BATH ~3280 total sqft. Ornamental DENTIL/CHAIR moldings, & WAINSCOTTING included along with BAMBOO flooring. More info.

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4: Welcome Home to this Spectacular Toll Brothers Estate Home in Dominion Valley Country Club. This home has it all. The lot is one of the best in the community. You will love the serenity and luxury of this home. The lot is so private and enjoyable. It has a gas fire pit built into the masonry patio with garden walls and a deck. The back yard slopes gently away to woods and the peaceful sound of birds. It is so quiet and peaceful to relax with friends and family after a long work week. The grounds enjoy professional care all year and there is an irrigation system as well as landscape lighting to showcase this estate home. The interior is luxurious and yet comfortable. There is a grand entrance with dual sweeping staircases and stone tile flooring making a grand statement that you have arrived somewhere special. The over sized dining room will accommodate your largest celebrations or an intimate candle lit dinner. More info.
1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4: New to the market! Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. More info.
1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4: Welcome to this spectacular Torpedo Factory townhouse in the heart of Old Town Alexandria! Located just steps from upscale restaurants, unique shops, cozy cafes, the Mount Vernon Bike Trail and the Potomac River, this ideally-situated home is in one of the most bustling, historic neighborhoods in the country! Surrounded by green space, 4 floors above the street level, it is a hidden oasis. More info.
1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4: DRAMATIC TRUE CONTEMPORARY BEAUTIFULLY SITUATED ON 1/2 ACRE LOT BACKING TO WOODED PARKLAND! FOUR SPACIOUS BR/S ON 1ST FL. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS, SOARING CEILINGS, GORGEOUS VIEWS! MANY UPGRADES ! NEW GAS FURNACE! FANTASTIC HOME FOR ENTERTAINING WITH HUGE REC ROOM W/WET BAR AND 2ND KITCHEN, ARCHED DOORWAYS, RAISED HEARTH BRICK FP AND ALLNEW FLOORING. More info.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3: Brick front single family home with 3 levels, main level boast beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, butlers pantry, laundry room, formal/dining/living room area with new carpet, kitchen hardwood floors, new carpet on upper level with 4 large beds to include large owner's suite with luxury master bath, basement includes large rec room with full bath and large storage area. Quiet cul-de-sac behind house for kids to play. More info.

