1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE, MCLEAN, VA 22101-4029

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8: Elegant New stone and brick construction in quiet st in Salona Village. Entering the stunning foyer, you are immediately impressed with the stunning finishes. The handcrafted iron railings set apart the spaces along with premium light fixtures. The gorgeous hardwood floors highlight a floor plan that is unique and open, providing the perfect setting for comfortable living as well as grand entertaining. Coffered ceilings and mood lighting are coupled with the finest of millwork. The gourmet kitchen is stunning, with top of the line appliances including a large center island. The home features 6 en-suite bedrooms and 6.5 baths. The master suite has a double-sided fireplace and is a show-stopper with a master bath and master closet that are nothing short of amazing. More info.
987 Millwood Rd, Great Falls, VA 22066

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7: Classic expanded rambler filled with charm and nicely sited on a large 2 acre elevated lot. Very private, surrounded by trees and nice lake views from the front of the home. Updated windows, beautiful wood floors, Dining Room addition, and so much character! Renovate, add second floor or build your dream home!! Gorgeous and convenient neighborhood with many luxury homes. More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. The pool has been superbly maintained with a new pump, tiles, vacuum line, heater and surrounded by a large concrete deck and rock feature. There's a pergola covered patio to get out of the sun for a bit and enjoy a bite to eat. Later in the evening you can enjoy the tranquility of your screened in porch, free of flying bugs and a ceiling fan for those hot summer nights. There's no shortage of storage space and the walk-up attic above the garage is one of those spaces (Almost 3,000 Total Finished Square Feet). Fully floored with electric and shelving. New carpet and fresh paint throughout the home. Major replacements include the roof, both HVAC systems and water heater. This home is situated well off the road with a two-car wide driveway and ample parking lot for all your visitors and entertaining. Priced to sell and ready for the new owners! More info.
18068 RED MULBERRY RD, DUMFRIES, VA 22026

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7: Coming home just got better with this less than one year old "Griffin Hall" Villa. The owners job transfer is your ticket to a new life in one of Prince Williams premier communities. Benefit from the owners many upgrades to this stunning home. Crown moldings, hardwood floors and 10' ceilings welcome you on the main level. This home boasts a master suite on the main level and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded SS appliances and a butler's pantry for serving your guests. This home comes with a large 55" screen TV mounted in the living room that conveys, speakers in the ceiling, door to deck overlooking water. Lower level media room has a 65" theater size TV with surround sound. Wet bar and large family room with walkout, pool table conveys. Upper level has large loft for recreation and 2 bedrooms with potential for a third giving this home 4 bedrooms. All Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Community Amenities include: 18 hole Jack Nicklaus Championship Golf Course, Social and Rec Center, Pool, Sport Complex, Canoe Club, Walking Paths; coming soon: VA Railway Express Station, Towne Center with Retail and Restaurants, Future Sports Fields. Potomac Shores has an Elementary School, High School and the Middle School is almost completed. More info.
312 Broadleaf Dr NE, Vienna, VA 22180

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8: We are done with the renovations!!! Original owner updates in Kitchen and all three bathrooms. New stove and refrigerator. New light fixtures, New wood flooring in family room, new tile flooring in basement, fresh landscaping in front and rear! Come see the reveal! Great Family room Addition and rear screened porch! Sit back and watch the seasons go by. Hardwood floors in Living room & Dining room-always covered by carpet so they are nice! More info.
9226 Kristy Dr, Manassas Park, VA 20111

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7: Townhome ready for it's next Homeowner! Don't miss your opportunity to see this conveniently located townhome and local amenities. Close to VRE for commuters. Newly painted interior on all levels - roof is 9/2009 with newer appliances - two years young! GE Profile Microwave, Cooktop and Dishwasher - Samsung Waterfall Appliances; Lower level - Kenmore Elite Washer and Dryer - convey. More info.
15012 Bridgeport Dr, Montclair, VA 22025

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7: New Price! Check out this spacious townhome that has 3 comfortable finished levels located in a private cul-de-sac in beautiful Montclair. The Inside features include new carpeting, a slate wrapped fireplace. Renovated, sunlit eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and oak cabinets. The Upstairs features 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Finished lower level includes a den or NTC bedroom, a full bathroom, a rec room, laundry room and storage area. The fenced backyard has a brick paver patio that backs to trees in this beautiful woods' setting. New roof, siding and windows. Enjoy all the amenities Montclair has to offer with it's 3 beaches, picnic area, tot lots, community functions and so much more! More info. 

