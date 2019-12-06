4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143
2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. The pool has been superbly maintained with a new pump, tiles, vacuum line, heater and surrounded by a large concrete deck and rock feature. There's a pergola covered patio to get out of the sun for a bit and enjoy a bite to eat. Later in the evening you can enjoy the tranquility of your screened in porch, free of flying bugs and a ceiling fan for those hot summer nights. There's no shortage of storage space and the walk-up attic above the garage is one of those spaces (Almost 3,000 Total Finished Square Feet). Fully floored with electric and shelving. New carpet and fresh paint throughout the home. Major replacements include the roof, both HVAC systems and water heater. This home is situated well off the road with a two-car wide driveway and ample parking lot for all your visitors and entertaining. Priced to sell and ready for the new owners! More info.
