Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

2500 2nd Rd N, Arlington, VA 22201

2500 2nd Rd N, Arlington, VA 22201

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1: New construction in Lyon Park! Open concept floor plan is bright and airy with tons of natural light and high end finishes - Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, quartz countertops, 9 foot ceilings on main and upper levels. Large closets in all bedrooms, master bedroom has sitting area and luxurious bath with jacuzzi tub. Finished basement has 2 additional bedrooms and recreation space. Huge fenced in yard is great for entertaining. More info.
5612 5th St N, Arlington, VA 22205

5612 5th St N, Arlington, VA 22205

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1: Bright, open, airy, new A&N Home backing to trees and bike path to Ballston. Deceptively large and built with quality features. Light streams through the many Low E Pella windows and comfort is ensured with 2 zone heating and cooling High end kitchen with Shrock cabinets, Bertazzoni appliances, quartz countertops, Kohler farm sink. Just off the kitchen is the walk-in pantry and mudroom. More info.
9550 Pine Bough Pl, Vienna, VA 22181

9550 Pine Bough Pl, Vienna, VA 22181

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1: Your chance to own a spacious three bedroom (and two bonus rooms) TURN KEY home with a spacious two car garage. This home is nestled away on a quaint cul de sac in the heart of Vienna, for under $800, 000! Steps away from 80-acre Nottoway park (with nice walking/jogging trail, basketball and tennis courts, playground, picnic areas, and many other amenities), and Vienna dog park! Relax on a grand deck with a it~s own private gazebo. More info.
5154 Race Pointe Pl, Woodbridge, VA 22193

5154 Race Pointe Pl, Woodbridge, VA 22193

1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1: Beautiful Brick front townhouse in sought after Ridgefield Village - Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level - updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances - freshly painted throughout -- updated bathrooms - newer carpet on upper level -walk out LL rec rm with gas fireplace - 4th LL legal bedroom with full bath is great for teenagers. More info.
10616 Winfield Loop, Manassas, VA 20109

10616 Winfield Loop, Manassas, VA 20109

1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1: Renovated and professionally designed townhouse in Paradise! 7~ wide plank oak floors, exciting lighting, show-stopping quartz counters and brand new baths with marble tile! The floor plan is perfect for flexible living - 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a full bath and optional 4th bedroom on the walk-out lower level. Handpicked, high-end finishes. More info.
13962 Greendale Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191

13962 Greendale Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1: Luxury villa style condominium in prestigious Belmont Bay! Beautiful stone front and garage plus driveway welcome you home. Interior features crown moldings and upgraded lighting. Kitchen boasts granite, stainless steel, backsplash and island with breakfast bar. Fantastic loft with full bathroom overlooks sun-filled two story great room with a cozy fireplace. Enjoy a well-appointed master suite. More info.

