Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

2845 Lorcom Lane Arlington, VA

1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21: Approximately 3600 SF of beautifully finished and updated living space in the heart of N Arlington!! This gracious home features new CAC compressor (2016), new gutters (2015), and all new dual pane windows (2014). The floor plan includes a family room on either side of the central kitchen. To the left is a beautifully detailed sitting room with wood burning fireplace, beautiful wood pocket doors separating it from the living room, and a sliding glass door to the deck for grilling and dining. To the right of the kitchen is an amazing 500 SF second Family Room with glass paned French doors. This space can fill multiple uses TV watching, play space, a pool table and more. Don’t miss this opportunity to acquire this amount of space in beautiful condition with a 2-car garage and great back yard just minutes to parks, Metro, major commuter routes and shopping. More info.
1205 Daviswood Dr, McLean, VA 22102

1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 21: Rarely available, on the pond in prestigious and sought after Woodlea Mill! Offering a crisp, clean, luxury home with approximately 8050 finished square feet w/ open floor plan, new bathrooms/kitchen, mudroom/laundry center, dual staircases, exquisite details and finishings throughout. Move-in perfection, no detail overlooked. More info.
12129 Majestic Place Culpeper VA 22701

1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21: Contemporary Colonial with nearly 4000 square feet of finished space! This spotless home is only 5 years young, and has over $55,000 in builder upgrades, on 3 levels totaling 3960 square feet of finished space and additional storage areas. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, center island, generous cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Great Room is a wonderful gathering area with a raised hearth finished with floor to ceiling stone and gas fireplace. Separate dining room for endless entertaining and ample space in garage for 2 cars and storage of bikes and more. Upstairs you’ll find 4 generously size bedrooms. Bright and airy Master Suite with extra-large closet and a bathroom with soaking tub with tile surround, double vanity with granite counter tops and separate ceramic tiled shower. More info.
2751 Cody Rd, Vienna, VA 22181

1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 21: End of a cul-de-sac gem! This beautiful 4 Bed/4.5 Bath Randall ﬂoor plan Colonial Winchester home. Elegant Formal dining/living space, Main level ofﬁce. Open, gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Large Center Island, 6 Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Ovens, Dual Sinks; Built-in Desk and Dry Bar, Large Pantry, Sun ﬁlled bay window with eat in breakfast area. Family Room Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace. Tranquil view surrounded by mature trees to make a private yard. Master Bedroom with trey ceiling, Gas Fireplace, 2 Walk-in Closets, On-suite Master bath with large soaking tub. Lower Level Finished Space with full bath, private walk-out entrance; Security Home System. Landscaping and underground sprinkler system, New Roof, Expansive Deck. Minutes to local & regional Shopping Centers, restaurants in a well-established, family friendly neighborhood with great schools! More info.
2198 Old Ironsides Ct, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20: Amazing and tasteful kitchen renovation. This Tern S/l (ter1) model is unlike the traditional models you will find in Lake Ridge. The moment you walk in you can't miss the lustrous hardwood floors throughout leading you into this bright and open floor plan. As you move into the kitchen you will fall in love with the convenient upgrades like the efficient stainless steel appliances. More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21: New to the market! Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. More info.

