2751 Cody Rd, Vienna, VA 22181
1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 21: End of a cul-de-sac gem! This beautiful 4 Bed/4.5 Bath Randall ﬂoor plan Colonial Winchester home. Elegant Formal dining/living space, Main level ofﬁce. Open, gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Large Center Island, 6 Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Ovens, Dual Sinks; Built-in Desk and Dry Bar, Large Pantry, Sun ﬁlled bay window with eat in breakfast area. Family Room Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace. Tranquil view surrounded by mature trees to make a private yard. Master Bedroom with trey ceiling, Gas Fireplace, 2 Walk-in Closets, On-suite Master bath with large soaking tub. Lower Level Finished Space with full bath, private walk-out entrance; Security Home System. Landscaping and underground sprinkler system, New Roof, Expansive Deck. Minutes to local & regional Shopping Centers, restaurants in a well-established, family friendly neighborhood with great schools! More info.
